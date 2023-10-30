Truck driver reunites with runaway dog 1,800 miles from home. See ‘tear filled’ video

A truck driver from Maryland “never gave up hope” when her 2-year-old dog “took off” in New Mexico, a humane society said.

Roughiatou Sotelo and her dog Panfilo were separated for 17 days before experiencing a “tear filled” reunion, according to an Oct. 18 Facebook post by the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society.

Sotelo was traveling through New Mexico with Panfilo when he ran off, humane society officials said.

The driver, who “had no choice but to continue driving,” was in South Carolina some time after when she saw Panfilo as an adoptable dog on the shelter’s website, officials said.

“My husband actually recommended to look at the local shelters in the area,” Sotelo said in an Oct. 17 news release by the animal shelter.

The shelter had gotten Panfilo after Santa Fe City Animal Services picked him up as a stray on Oct. 1, officials said.

Sotelo flew from Maryland to New Mexico to pick up her pup, the post said.

While living at the shelter under the name Hopper, Panfilo got a checkup and endless pupsicles, officials said.

“Stories like this make us all smile a little wider and remind us that pets are truly family,” Pamela Weese Powell, director of philanthropy at the humane society, said. “We’re so grateful to be here as a resource to families and to our community.”

