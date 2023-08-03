Truck driver held hostage for hours and then gunfire erupts, Ohio cops say. Two dead

Two people were shot and killed in a shootout that involved a semi driver being held hostage, Ohio police say.

The situation began at 1 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, in London, Ohio, and ended nearly seven hours later about 50 miles west near the Dayton International Airport, police say.

It began when officers in London tried to pull over a vehicle without rear lights or visible registration, but the driver and passenger kept driving, according to a news release from police.

The man and woman are accused of driving to a truck stop and fleeing on foot. The man pointed a gun at an officer who had attempted to deploy a taser, but the suspect did not fire the weapon, according to police.

They then stole a semi and drove off with the driver still inside the truck, according to officers. The pursuit later ended in Montgomery County.

Police said the man and woman were holding the truck driver hostage until 7:30 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers approached the truck, leading to a shootout between the suspects and officers, according to police.

The man and woman were both shot and died at area hospitals, police said. Their identities have not been publicly disclosed.

Police said the truck driver who was held hostage had minor injuries. No officers were injured.

Mom uses her teen daughter as a human shield after 100-mph chase in Texas, cops say

Woman escapes kidnappers by driving off in their car with hands bound by tape, cops say

Woman holds Walmart employee hostage, asks for a news anchor, Mississippi video shows