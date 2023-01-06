Truck driver from Fresno dies in solo crash on a Kansas highway, troopers say

A Fresno semi-truck driver was killed in a solo crash in Kansas on Monday evening.

Gurmeet Deol, 36, was identified by troopers who was involved in the crash that happened at 9 p.m. CT on eastbound Kansas Highway 143.

Troopers said for unknown reasons, Deol went off the right edge of the roadway and went through the T intersection and entered the ditch on the east side of Old 81 Highway.

Deol was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said Deol was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.