Truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed CMPD officer

A truck driver has been charged in connection with the crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Wednesday morning.

At 3:39 a.m., two semi-trucks collided with each other on Interstate 85 South, sending both trucks into CMPD vehicles that were assisting State Highway Patrol with traffic for an earlier wreck near W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, was killed and three officers were injured.

We lost a ‘good one.’ Charlotte officer killed in crash leaves behind 3 children.

Police on Thursday said Daniel Leon Morgan, 50, was driving a 2020 Volvo VNL truck and failed to reduce speed and move left to an open lane on the highway. Morgan’s truck struck four CMPD vehicles and Goodwin, police said in a news release.

Morgan is charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed and felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles. He also was cited for knowingly displaying a fictitious registration plate.

A tractor-trailer rests along southbound Interstate 85 near the WT Harris Boulevard exit, where a crash killed Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Officer Mia Goodwin and injured three others on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in Charlotte, NC. Two trucks collided on the highway and crashed into the officers and their vehicles. CMPD charged one of the truckers on Thursday.

Morgan was not impaired, police said. He is in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

Goodwin joined CMPD in October 2015 and had just returned from maternity leave. She is survived by her husband Brenton, a Charlotte firefighter, and three children, ages 3, 1 and 4 months old.

Details about memorial services have not been released. The local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police is accepting donations for her family, and two GoFundMe pages also have been set up for them.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Officer Mia Goodwin died after a wreck involving at least two police vehicles and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

Timeline: 2 wrecks on I-85 in Charlotte led to death of Officer Mia Goodwin