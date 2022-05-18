Truck driver charged in fatal crash near Brockville, Ont.

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a crash on Highway 401 just east of Brockville, Ont., on April 18. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC - image credit)

The driver of a tractor-trailer has been charged in relation to the deaths of three people on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario's Augusta Township last month.

The collision involving the truck and passenger vehicle on the highway's eastbound lanes happened at about 7:30 p.m. April 18 east of Maitland, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release at the time.

Three people were killed and two others were taken to hospital.

On Tuesday, OPP announced four charges against the driver, a 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., including three counts of causing death by criminal negligence and one count of causing bodily harm by criminal negligence.

Criminal negligence charges mean someone is accused under the Criminal Code of "wanton or reckless disregard for the lives or safety of other persons."

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The crash happened just east of Brockville, Ont., about 100 kilometres south of Ottawa.