A truck dangled over Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge. See what happened after crash

A crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay almost sent a Frontier Internet pickup truck sailing over the edge of the bridge, and delayed southbound traffic heading to Manatee County on Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the crash happened at about 8:06 a.m. Friday. At least one person was injured.

While crews worked to remove the wreck, the left lane of the road where the accident occurred blocked traffic.

The partial lane shutdown delayed southbound traffic heading into Manatee County.

As of 12:30 p.m., traffic cameras on the bridge showed that the crash had been cleared and the lane had been reopened.