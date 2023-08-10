A truck and cyclist collided in Boise’s North End on Wednesday. Woman taken to hospital

A cyclist was taken to the hospital with “minor injuries” after colliding with a truck that turned in front of her in the North End, Boise police said Wednesday.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Boise officers responded to 15th and Fort streets after a woman riding a bike north on 15th hit the back of a truck that was headed south on 15th and made a turn onto Fort, Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Kramer told the Idaho Statesman in an email.

The cyclist was sent to the hospital for evaluation but had only “minor injuries,” Kramer said. The driver was cited for failure to yield, she said.

The crash occurred just four blocks from 16th and Washington streets, the site where police said 16-year-old Jadin Zurawski was hit and killed by a truck while riding his skateboard across a crosswalk last Thursday.