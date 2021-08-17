TRUCE Software Named to the Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

Company saw three-year revenue growth of 432%

Lisle, Illinois, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUCE Software, the leading provider of Contextual Mobility Management solutions for businesses, announced today it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America.

The list, which ranks companies according to three-year percentage revenue growth (in this case, from 2017 to 2020), represents a unique look at the most successful companies within what Inc. refers to as "the American economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses." Companies from Intuit to Microsoft to Patagonia gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

TRUCE ranked #1121 overall with 432% revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. That put the company at the #25 spot within the Chicago metro area and #51 in the state of Illinois. The state had 230 companies ranked on the list in total.

"This nod is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and the loyalty of our valued customers who've helped TRUCE not only grow as a company but also to establish an entirely new category – Contextual Mobility Management," said TRUCE CEO, Joe Boyle. "We view recognition like this not as an end-goal but as a starting point. There is so much for us to do from here to continue to build on this momentum, and we're more energized than ever to do just that."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About TRUCE Software:

At TRUCE Software, we believe there's a better way to leverage all a mobile device has to offer in the workplace, while still protecting what's most important – your employees, your assets and your IP. TRUCE offers the only mobile management platform to provide flexible, contextual enforcement of your mobile device policy, allowing companies to enable or temporarily suspend mobile apps based on the work being performed, the work location or even the user or work group. Our patented technology operates on both iOS and Android platforms, supporting nearly 130,000 subscribers and some of the largest brands worldwide. Established in 2009, TRUCE Software is headquartered in Lisle, IL with research and development in Baton Rouge, LA. To learn more, go to www.trucesoftware.com.

