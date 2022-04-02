Truce offers glimmer of hope to Yemenis battered by seven-year war

  • People shop for vegetables hours before a two-month nationwide truce takes effect, in Sanaa
    1/5

    Truce offers glimmer of hope to Yemenis battered by seven-year war

    People shop for vegetables hours before a two-month nationwide truce takes effect, in Sanaa
  • People shop for vegetables hours before a two-month nationwide truce takes effect, in Sanaa
    2/5

    Truce offers glimmer of hope to Yemenis battered by seven-year war

    People shop for vegetables hours before a two-month nationwide truce takes effect, in Sanaa
  • People walk on a street hours before a two-month nationwide truce takes effect, in Sanaa
    3/5

    Truce offers glimmer of hope to Yemenis battered by seven-year war

    People walk on a street hours before a two-month nationwide truce takes effect, in Sanaa
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Women gather outside a kitchen butchery hours before a two-month nationwide truce takes effect, in Sanaa
    4/5

    Truce offers glimmer of hope to Yemenis battered by seven-year war

    Women gather outside a kitchen butchery hours before a two-month nationwide truce takes effect, in Sanaa
  • People shop for fruits hours before a two-month nationwide truce takes effect, in Taiz
    5/5

    Truce offers glimmer of hope to Yemenis battered by seven-year war

    People shop for fruits hours before a two-month nationwide truce takes effect, in Taiz
People shop for vegetables hours before a two-month nationwide truce takes effect, in Sanaa
People shop for vegetables hours before a two-month nationwide truce takes effect, in Sanaa
People walk on a street hours before a two-month nationwide truce takes effect, in Sanaa
Women gather outside a kitchen butchery hours before a two-month nationwide truce takes effect, in Sanaa
People shop for fruits hours before a two-month nationwide truce takes effect, in Taiz
·2 min read

SANAA/ADEN (Reuters) - Yemenis welcomed a nationwide U.N.-brokered ceasefire due to come into effect on Saturday evening as a glimmer of hope in a country ravaged by a seven-year conflict that has forced millions into hunger, poverty and homelessness.

But after numerous failed attempts at peace and more than a year of escalating violence, Yemenis have greeted the news cautiously.

"The truce is good but I do not have faith in its success, because each side will have a different interpretation of how to implement it and it will collapse," said 38-year-old electrician Murad Abdullah in Aden, the interim capital of Yemen's government.

The two-month truce, which coincides with the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, is the first time since 2016 that warring sides have agreed a nationwide cessation of hostilities.

Government employee Ibtihal al-Arashi saw the deal as temporary, pointing to the failure of past Ramadan peace attempts. "We want to end this absurd war. We want real peace under a civil state that protects rights and freedoms," she said.

The ceasefire was due to come into effect at 7 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) and can be renewed.

The deal includes a halt to offensive military operations, including cross-border attacks, and also allows fuel imports into areas controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthi group and some commercial flights to operate from the Houthi-held capital Sanaa.

A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia, which intervened in March 2015 in support of the Yemeni government against the Houthis, controls Yemen's seas and air space.

Customers in a busy Sanaa market welcomed the possibility that the truce might herald real progress after years of hardship.

"This truce is indeed good, an excellent thing, but let's see how it is actually implemented ... Should the strikes on Sanaa stop, the airport open, Hodeidah port open, then we will feel there is a truce, that it has something tangible," said Najeeb al-Bashiri, a government employee.

U.N. special envoy Hans Grundberg has said he will press for a permanent ceasefire.

The U.N and U.S. Yemen envoys had been trying since last year to engineer a permanent truce needed to revive stalled political negotiations. The Houthis wanted the coalition blockade lifted first, while the alliance sought a simultaneous deal.

"We welcome this essential development for millions of Yemenis who need a respite after years of relentless fighting," said the Norwegian Refugee Council, a humanitarian agency operating in Yemen. "We really hope this is the start of a new chapter."

The conflict is widely seen as a proxy war between Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran.

Iran on Saturday said it hoped the truce could presage a complete lifting of the blockade and a permanent ceasefire.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Reyam Mukhashaf and Yemen team; writing by Lisa Barrington; editing by Clelia Oziel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • What’s happened in the Fantastic Beasts film so far? The plot explained ahead of the Secrets of Dumbledore

    Missed out on the first two films? Or just in need of a quick refresher? We’ve got you covered

  • The equestrians saving Ukraine's abandoned horses

    STORY: The initiative was started by the head of the federation, Mykhailo Parkhomchuk.Parkhomchuk, who is based in Belgium, drove back to his Ukrainian homeland on day two of the war. By day four, he had already organised a network of dozens of volunteers and founded a charity to save Ukraine’s abandoned horses.“In some region(s), it’s very dangerous, and horses evacuate first to somewhere in safe place," he saidOnce the animals are taken to a safe haven in western Lviv region, Parkhomchuk and his colleagues help some of the “refugee” horses find new homes in Ukraine and countries across Europe with their owners. Currently there are 40 of the rescued horses staying at a makeshift stable maintained by Parkhomchuk’s group. They receive daily requests from owners via social media to help rescue their abandoned horses.Coordinator of the Ukrainian Equestrian Charity Foundation, Taisia Stadnichenko said the charity aimed to rescue all horses irrespective of their differing value.“We don’t make any difference, if it is an expensive horse, or cheap horse, or big or old, or young horse, we are trying to help all the horses and evacuate all the horses,” Stadnichenko, while petting “Karpilon,” who was rescued by their volunteers near Kyiv.

  • Driver crashes new £250,000 Ferrari straight after buying it

    He drove it for just two miles.

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Jack Eichel nets a pair as Golden Knights sink Kraken 5-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice in his first multigoal game since being traded to Vegas, Logan Thompson made 26 saves and the Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. The Golden Knights, the previous NHL expansion team, swept the season series against the newest expansion team. Vegas beat Seattle in the season opener in October and shut out the Kraken 3-0 on Wednesday night. Eichel scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season in his 22nd game for the Golden Knights.

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Petr Mrazek taking his shot at redemption after up and down season

    While the Maple Leafs wait on the return of Jack Campbell, fellow goaltender Petr Mrazek has made solid back-to-back starts and received a standing ovation from the Toronto faithful at Scotiabank Arena. After making it through waivers, Petr Mrzaek is slowly gaining the trust of his teammates and fans alike.

  • Canada's Janine Beckie signs 3-year deal with NWSL's Portland Thorns FC

    Canada's Janine Beckie is headed back to the U.S.-based National Women's Soccer League. The 27-year-old forward signed a three-year deal with the Portland Thorns FC, the team announced Friday. She will join fellow Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Christine Sinclair. Beckie had been with FA Women's Super League club Manchester City since 2018. She scored 23 goals in 90 matches across four seasons to help the British side win two Women's FA Cups and and two League Cups. "It's not easy moving your whole l