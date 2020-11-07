TRP Race: Kundali Bhagya Back on Top, Beats Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

TV's popular shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's old episodes are among the most-watched shows this week. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between October 24 and 30.

As per the latest BARC reports, here are the top five shows on TV:

1. Kundali Bhagya - The show is headlined by actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar. While Shraddha plays the role of Preeta, Dheeraj can be seen in the role of Karan. Preeta explains to Karan that Mahira (Swati Kapoor) is not right, and problems arise between them when she is around. Karan does not agree with her. The show airs on Zee TV.

2. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya - Season one of the show is being re-aired on Star Utsav, however, the new season is also available on Star Plus. Actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mohammad Nazim have reprised their roles in season two. Actress Rupal Patel will also be seen in the initial episodes.

3. Anupamaa - Vanraj, played by Sudhanshu Pandey, taunts his wife Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly, that he will marry his girlfriend Kavya (Madalsa Sharma), with whom he has an extra-marital affair. On the other hand, Anupamaa decides to work and earn some money. The show airs on Star Plus.

4. Kumkum Bhagya - Ranbir's family prepares for his engagement with Rhea without his knowledge. Ranbir and Prachi love each other but his parents are against them. While Krishna Kaul plays the role of Ranbir, Mugdha Chaphekar and Pooja Banerjee are seen in the role of Prachi and Rhea. The show airs on Zee TV.

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - Star Utsav is running the old episodes of the popular show. The show has successfully completed over 3000 episodes and is one of the longest-running shows on TV. After actors Hina Khan and Karan Mehra left the show, it carried on with actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan.