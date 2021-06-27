TRP Race: Close Contest Between Super Dancer 4 and Indian Idol 12

Anupamaa remains the undisputed champion in terms of viewership in this as well. In fact, the daily soap has broken its last week’s record from 3.6 to 3.7 million impressions. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between June 12 and 18. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV this week:

Anupamaa

Amid reports of cold war between lead actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, Anupamaa has topped the rating chart with 3.7 million impressions. While Rupali plays the character of Anupamaa, Sudhanshu is seen in the role of her ex-husband Vanraj in the Star Plus show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is riding high on the popularity of its lead pair Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) who fans lovingly refer to as ‘Sairat’. This Star Plus show is the second most watched show on TV with 3 million impressions.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

A recent report revealed that Divyanak Tripathi was also a choice while casting Daya’s character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The role of Daya was played by Disha Vakani who went on maternity leave in 2017 and is yet to return or replaced. The SAB TV show has got 2.8 million impressions.

Imlie

From second to now fourth most watched show on TV, Imlie is slowly losing its viewership. The show features Sumbul Touqueer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh in the lead roles. The Star Plus show’s impressions has reduced to 2.7 million.

Super Dancer 4 and Indian Idol 12

In this week, Super Dancer 4 and Indian Idol 12 are sharing the fifth spot on the Television Rating Point chart with 2.4 million impressions each. In the upcoming episode, Neetu Kapoor and Javed Akhtar will appear as a guest on Super Dancer and Indian Idol respectively. Both the reality shows air on Sony TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here