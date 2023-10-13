Troye Sivan is unrecognizable as he transforms into full drag for his sensual 'One of Your Girls' video

Not a soul can clock pop star Troye Sivan in all that high drag in the music video for his new song, "One of Your Girls."

The Australian singer-songwriter transforms into a blonde-haired vixen in the visual accompanying the third single from his just-released LP, Something to Give Each Other.

"Give me a call if you ever get lonely / I'll be like one of your girls or your homies," Sivan sings, courting an undercover lover. "Say what you want and I'll keep it a secret / You've got the key to my heart, and I mean it / Give me a call if you ever get desperate / I'll be like one of your girls."

The rest of the clip features Sivan dancing suggestively on a shirtless man's lap as shots flash by of others in various states of undress.

Sivan's transformation comes amid a difficult year for drag performers and trans people, particularly in the United States, where the country has seen an uptick in proposed legislation targeting LGBTQIA+ individuals — prompting heavy pushback from a wealth of the queer community, including RuPaul's Drag Race contestants and musicians like Maren Morris and Lizzo.

The 28-year-old artist previously referenced his new album's lyrics about fleeting connections, such as the one he sings about in the "One of Your Girls" single.

"The movie Lost in Translation was visually inspiring to me, and thematically, Before Sunrise was," he recently told EW. "The idea of two people coming together for a very brief moment and having this deep connection that is going to expire, and the fact that that's sort of okay — that was really inspiring to me."

Something to Give Each Other is out today. Watch Sivan get into drag in the "One of Your Girls" music video above.

