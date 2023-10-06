Troye Sivan Says People Are 'Uncomfortable' with His Positive Self-Image: 'I Like My Body'

"I like my body and I think that makes some people uncomfortable," the singer-songwriter captioned his Instagram story

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Troye Sivan poses at event

Troye Sivan is opening up about his relationship with his body.

The singer-songwriter, 28, shared an Instagram story on Oct.6 addressing comments he's received about the way he looks.

"I like my body and I think that makes some people uncomfortable," wrote Sivan. "Don't ask me about this in interviews. I don't want to talk about it unless I want to talk about it, which I think is fair. Ty."

Troye Sivan/Instagram Troye Sivan's Instagram story.

In July, Sivan received backlash for his "Rush" music video for not featuring a variety of body types. The song "Rush" is the leading track on the musicians latest album Something to Give Each Other.

A press release described the album as "a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love and friendship."

“I definitely hear the critique,” Sivan told Billboard following Rush's music video release. “To be honest, it just wasn’t a thought we had — we obviously weren’t saying, ‘We want to have one specific type of person in the video.’ We just made the video, and there wasn’t a ton of thought put behind that.”

"There was this article yesterday, and they were talking about [the lack of body diversity], and in the same sentence, this person said ‘Eat something, you stupid twinks,'” Sivan says. “That really bummed me out to read that — because I’ve had my own insecurities with my body image. I think that everyone’s body is as beautiful as it is, including my own, and it just sucks to see people talking about other people’s bodies.”

JC Olivera/WireImage Troye Sivan attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.

Sivan has often talked frankly about other details of his life. On an episode of Emily Ratajkowski's High Low podcast, he said he doesn't try to take sex too seriously.



“I started to realize that sex is kind of like, inherently hilarious to me... it just reminds me of animals,” he told Ratajkowski. “And I think that made it so much less serious. I’m like, 'This is hilarious that I want to do that to you.' So that’s what I want to do. That is insane.”



