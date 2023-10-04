Troye Sivan opens up about his blossoming friendship with Kylie Minogue: ‘She’s super nice’

Troye Sivan opens up about friendship with Kylie: ‘She’s super nice’ (Alasdair McLellan)

Troye Sivan has opened up about his blossoming friendship with pop icon Kylie Minogue.

The singer released his track, Rush, to much acclaimed not long after Aussie superstar Kylie’s summer anthem Padem, Padem stormed the charts.

And while they’re both Australians in the music industry, Sivan revealed that the 55-year-old has not only been championing his music but also his new lifestyle venture, Tsu Lange Yor.

The Spinning Around hitmaker is no stranger to the world of business, having enjoyed success with her alcohol brand, Wines by Kylie Minogue, since its launch in 2020.

The popstar is the magazine’s latest cover star (Alasdair McLellan)

Now in a new cover interview with BEAT magazine, Sivan revealed how the music icon has long been a confidant on social media, sharing: “She [Kylie Minogue] actually messaged me today.

“We’ve been Instagram friends for a long time, and she was being super nice about my lifestyle brand that I’ve just launched.

“I’m hoping to send her some stuff. Maybe we could do a swap for some Kylie Rosé.”

Aside from business, The Idol star revealed that he’s never felt better in his own skin and is no longer afraid of getting older since celebrating his 28th birthday in June.

The hitmaker, who is set to release his third album, Something to Give Each Other, on October 13, told the outlet: “This has been one of my favourite years of my life so far, which I’m relieved to say.

“Since Covid there have been a few bum years - for everyone, not just me - and I went through this big breakup in 2019. I’ve had amazing moments since then, but this year has been so much fun.”

Adding: “I feel really good. I felt weird about 27, and that had a lot to do with Covid because it felt like there was this gap where I was 25 and then all of a sudden, I was 27. It felt unfair.

“I feel confident and relaxed in my own skin. I’m not afraid of getting older. I’m excited about my 30s.”