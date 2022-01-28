Troye Sivan, Karrueche Tran Star in Beyoncé's Latest IVY PARK x adidas Campaign

Beyoncé is back with another collection for her ongoing IVY PARK x adidas partnership. This time around, the collaborators have put together a love-inspired capsule for Valentine's Day dubbed "IVY HEART."

As usual, the Queen Bey-helmed brand has enlisted a star-studded cast to model the campaign. Karrueche Tran, Troye Sivan, Naomi Watanabe, Shu Pei and Tyson Beckford appear in the visuals wearing bold red and pink outfits from the gender-neutral collection with inclusive sizing.

The range, fusing fashion with activewear, comprises 30 apparel pieces, 10 accessories and five footwear designs. Standouts include a suit with adidas' signature Three Stripes running down the sides, as well as a velour dress, puffer jacket and a five-panel hat. The labels have also designed an all-pink UltraBOOST as part of the collaboration.

Peep the campaign above and below. The "IVY HEART" capsule, priced from $30 to $300 USD, will release online on February 9 and at select stores globally on February 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark)