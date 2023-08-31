Troye Sivan Heightens the ‘Rush’ with PinkPantheress, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin Remix

Troye-Sivan-Rush-PinkPantheress-Stray-Kids-Hyunjin-Remix - Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage; The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

Troye Sivan marked the end of the season with a remix of his summer anthem “Rush” featuring PinkPantheress and Stray Kids’ Hyunjin.

The new version sees the “Boy’s a Liar” singer deliver a new verse while the trio join in on the catchy chorus.

Sivan first stumbled across Stray Kids member Hyunjin on TikTok, saying, “I deep-dived and was like, ‘this guy is insanely talented.'” During a chat with Apple Music’s Travis Mills, Sivan said that he would jump at a chance to collaborate with Hyunjin.

“That would be so sick,” he told Mills, who noted that the comment section on his TikToks have been filled with people wishing for a collaboration. “I would do that in a heartbeat.”

Last month, Sivan marked his anticipated musical comeback with the release of “Rush” and announced his third album, Something to Give Each Other, out October 13. The accompanying music video drew criticism over the lack of body diversity.

Sivan addressed the controversy in an interview with Billboard, and at the time, said that he and creative director Gordon von Steiner did not mean to exclude anyone from his video

“I definitely hear the critique,” Sivan said. “To be honest, it just wasn’t a thought we had — we obviously weren’t saying, ‘We want to have one specific type of person in the video.’ We just made the video, and there wasn’t a ton of thought put behind that.”

As for PinkPantheress, the summer has been busy for the singer who released high-speed track “Turn Your Phone Off” in July and wrote-produced “Angel” alongside BloodPop, Count Baldor, and Charlie Puth for the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack. The artist also took part New York’s Governors Ball that returned to Queens in early June.

