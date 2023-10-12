Troye Sivan Asked Harry Styles to Accompany Him to the Restroom When They Met: 'Weirdest, Worst Thing'

The Australian pop star told the story of the only time he met the Grammy-winner on the U.K. radio show 'KISS Breakfast'

Amy Sussman/Getty; JMEnternational/Getty Troye Sivan and Harry Styles

Troye Sivan got a “Rush” of embarrassment as soon as he met Harry Styles for the first time.

The Australian singer, 28, sat down for an interview with the U.K. radio show KISS Breakfast and recalled the funny moment that he met the British superstar, 29, for the first and only time.

The pop star began the anecdote, which was shared on KISS’ TikTok, by asking host Harriet Rose, “Do you want to know a very hilarious story?”

Related: Troye Sivan Says People Are 'Uncomfortable' with His Positive Self-Image: 'I Like My Body'

Sivan explained that he met the “Watermelon Sugar” singer after the 2023 Grammy Awards, during which he took home the prizes for best pop vocal album and album of the year. “The first and only time that I met Harry Styles, we were at this Grammy party — he had actually just won a Grammy for album of the year,” the “Got Me Started” artist said.

“I’m like super, super chill and he walks up to this conversation I’m already having,” Sivan recalled. “So we meet and I feel like I know him because it’s Harry Styles.”

However, the “Bloom” singer explained that it quickly became a bit awkward because he was on his way to use the bathroom at the time. “I just said to the other people, ‘Oh, I’m just going to make a wee,’ and then he arrives,” he clarified.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Troye Sivan

Related: Troye Sivan Reveals He's Become More 'Kink Positive' Since Realizing Sex Is 'Inherently Hilarious'

“I’m speaking to him, ‘Oh, my God, mazel. Congrats on the Grammy,’ or whatever,” Sivan explained. “Then he was like, ‘I’m just going to go to the bathroom,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, you're going to the bathroom? I’m also going to the bathroom. Let’s go!”

“We were walking to the bathroom, I kind of just realized, ‘I literally just met this man and I’ve already suggested that we go to the loo together,’” the singer-songwriter hilariously remembered.

Story continues

He explained that he instantly got in his head about the interaction and began considering how it might have sounded to the former One Direction member. Sivan shared, “I was like, ‘I wonder how he feels about this. Was that just the weirdest, worst thing that I possibly could’ve said in that moment?’”

The musician/actor was able to find a way out of the situation, but ended up fixating on it the rest of the night and never saw the “As It Was” artist afterwards. “He got stopped along the way by someone and I beelined for the bathroom, embarrassed,” the hitmaker said. “I thought about it for the rest of the night: Why did I just ask Harry Styles if we should go to the bathroom together?”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Troye Sivan on Coming Out Before Launching Career: 'I Didn't Want Anyone to Take That Away from Me'

The Aussie star, who is gearing up to release his third studio album Something to Give Each Other on Friday, also recently got candid on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

He told the talk show host that he used to have a funny way of knowing, when he was younger, whether his performances went well. The “Rush” singer admitted, “At the time, my barometer for a successful performance was making moms cry. That was always my biggest goal, and if I did that, then I thought it was a successful performance.”

“I would lay it on so thick,” he joked on the late night show. “I was, like, you know, smiling at the camera, like doing whatever to win these moms over… And it worked. It worked.”

Sivan will release his first album since 2018 on Friday. The project was described in a press release as "a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love and friendship.”

The singles “Rush” and “Got Me Started" dropped in July and September, respectively, to acclaim.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.