Troye Sivan Announces First New Album in 5 Years with 'Something to Give Each Other' as He Drops Disco Anthem 'Rush'

The singer also shared a racy video alongside his new single

Stuart Winecoff Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan announced he will be releasing his first album since 2018.

The project, Something to Give Each Other, which is described in a press release as "a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love and friendship," is due Oct. 13 via Capitol Records.

Along with the news of the LP, the Australia-born actor and singer shared the album's lead single "Rush," a high-energy, disco anthem.

"'Rush' is the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dancefloor, a 2 hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer,” Sivan said in a statement about the song. "Party after party, after party after after party. All of my experiences from a chapter where I feel confident, free and liberated. Independent, yet somehow the most connected to the music and community around me."

Courtesy of Capitol Records Troye Sivan's album cover for his third studio album 'Something to Give Each Other'

The accompanying music video for "Rush," directed by Gordon von Steiner, is meant to capture "the headiness of big groups of people feeling the joy of life and sex."

The visual features choreographed sequences at a sweaty warehouse party where Sivan does a keg stand and makes out with a fellow partygoer.



Sivan, 28, wrote the songs for Something to Give Each Other with Oscar Görres (Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Sam Smith), Ian Kirkpatrick (Dua Lipa, Britney Spears), Leland (Selena Gomez, Ava Max) and Styalz Fuego (Khalid, Imagine Dragons).

Stuart Winecoff Troye Sivan

In June, the pop star gave fans a status update about his forthcoming project on Instagram with a series of videos. "It’s not lost on me that some of you guys have been following along since i was the kid w the stye in my eye in that first video," he wrote in a caption. "Btw — I didn’t mean to take 5 years to make this album."

In addition to his new record. Sivan will also soon be launching Tsu Lange Yor, "an independent luxury lifestyle collection of fragrances and art-driven objects"

Sivan most recently had a co-starring role in the controversial HBO series The Idol, alongside Lily-Rose Depp, BLACKPINK's Jennie and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, where he played Jocelyn's best friend and creative director, Xander.



"I know a few creative directors, I’ve dated a few. So I know them really well," he told Billboard. "I am also fully that person.

He continued: "I catch myself now. Like, you know, on the press tour, for example, Lily’s just like looking unbelievable at all times, of course. And so I’m like, you know, like the gay best friend. It’s like taking a million pictures of her all the time. I think that is just like a very natural role for me to slip into."

Something to Give Each Other is Sivan's third studio album and the follow-up to his 2018 LP Bloom, which featured the Ariana Grande-assisted dream pop single "Dance to This."



Watch the video for "Rush" now.

