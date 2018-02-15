Troy Tulowitzki aggravates chronic bone spur at spring training

Troy Tulowitzki is injured…. again (Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images).

Spring training just got started and the Toronto Blue Jays already have their first injury casualty.

TSN’s Scott Mitchell is reporting snakebitten shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has aggravated a chronic bone spur injury.

Per #BlueJays, Troy Tulowitzki “aggravated a chronic bone spur” on his right heel while doing conditioning for his ankle injury. It’s a wait-and-see situation but team isn’t overly worried. They’ll assess again when he shows up. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) February 15, 2018





It appears that this isn’t serious, but the words “chronic” and “injury” in the context of Tulowitzki raises some eyebrows. The 33-year-old has averaged just 98.2 games played per year over the last six seasons and played 66 in 2017 due to a variety of lower-body ailments.

Chances are Tulowitzki comes around in short order, but it’s hard to set a definitive timetable. If anything, the incident serves as a reminder why the Blue Jays went out and got Aledmys Diaz and Yangervis Solarte during the offseason.

When Tulowitzki went down last year the club was stuck with an ineffective Ryan Goins-Darwin Barney duo. This time around, should their starting shortstop go down, they’ll be better prepared.