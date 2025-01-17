Troy takes on Louisiana, seeks 6th straight victory

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (9-7, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (11-7, 5-1 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy comes into a matchup with Louisiana as winners of five consecutive games.

The Trojans are 5-0 in home games. Troy ranks third in the Sun Belt with 15.0 assists per game led by Shaulana Wagner averaging 6.2.

The Ragin' Cajuns are 4-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Troy averages 77.7 points, 18.6 more per game than the 59.1 Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Troy allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagner is averaging 9.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Trojans.

Erica Lafayette is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin' Cajuns, while averaging 14.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 47.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Ragin' Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

