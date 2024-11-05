Troy secures 84-74 victory against Toledo

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Myles Rigsby and Tayton Conerway had 12 points apiece in Troy's 84-74 win over Toledo on Monday night.

Rigsby added six rebounds for the Trojans. Conerway shot 5 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line and had six assists.

The Rockets were led in scoring by Javan Simmons, who finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. Toledo also got 17 points and five assists from Sonny Wilson. Jaylan Ouwinga finished with 14 points, two steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

