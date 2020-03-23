Is Troy Resources Limited's (ASX:TRY) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

In 2017 Ken Nilsson was appointed CEO of Troy Resources Limited (ASX:TRY). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Ken Nilsson's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Troy Resources Limited has a market capitalization of AU$40m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$533k over the year to June 2019. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth AU$520k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below AU$344m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be AU$401k.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Troy Resources stands. On a sector level, around 68% of total compensation represents salary and 32% is other remuneration. Troy Resources pays a high salary, concentrating more on this aspect of compensation in comparison to non-salary pay.

Thus we can conclude that Ken Nilsson receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Troy Resources Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Troy Resources, below.

Is Troy Resources Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Troy Resources Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 68% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 43% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Troy Resources Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 54%, Troy Resources Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Troy Resources Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. Looking into other areas, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Troy Resources that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

