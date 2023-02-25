Troy Johnston death: Indonesian man charged after Australian allegedly murdered in Bali bar

An Indonesian man has been charged with murder after the death of a Australian man in a Bali bar.

Local media report that on Wednesday night Perth man Troy Johnston, 40, was drinking at Uncle Benz cafe in South Kuta.

The Bali Sun reported the head of public relations of the Bali police, Stefanus Satakake Bayu Setianto, said that Johnston had been in an altercation with an Indonesian man.

The man, Gede Wijaya, reportedly owned the cafe where Johnston was drinking.

“The perpetrator and the victim [started] drinking alcohol at 7.30pm. Shortly thereafter, the victim got drunk and hit the perpetrator,” Setianto said.

“Before hitting the victim using a chair, the victim first threatened the perpetrator.

“Seeing the victim lift a chair, the perpetrator reflexively lifted the chair and hit the victim’s head many times at once.”

Wijaya, who has been charged with murder in relation to the death, reportedly gave a similar account of the altercation during a press conference at the South Kuta police station on Friday.

Police believe the pair had met several days before the altercation and that Johnston had been staying with his wife at a villa nearby.

Johnston, reportedly a father of one, worked for mining company Rio Tinto, which has confirmed his death and expressed their sympathy for his family and friends.

“We are devastated by the news that one of our much loved and valued team members has tragically passed away overseas,” the company said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Troy’s family and friends, and we are providing them all the support we can during this very difficult time.

“Troy’s colleagues are deeply saddened and we are providing them access to a range of support services.”