Troy Deeney: 'You can't have equal pay' in women's football

Watford's Troy Deeney (Credit: Getty Images)

Troy Deeney has said that women footballers do not deserve the same pay as their male counterparts.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, the Watford club captain pointed to commercial reasons by saying “you can't have equal pay if there's not equal money.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The striker has been injured for most of the current campaign and has only played two games all season, but the 31-year-old was keen to stress that the lack of revenue generated by the women’s game is justification for the lower contracts handed to women.

READ MORE: Chicago Bears dominate Dallas Cowboys to keep playoff hopes alive

READ MORE: Newspaper defends 'Black Friday' headline with 'lynching' response

Deeney said: "I don't mind women's football. I am of the business understanding though, when people say 'it should be equal pay'.

"If the business makes sense, it does. So you look at KSI and Logan [Paul], should they be making the same money as Anthony Joshua for a boxing match? No, but the business side of it says they do.

"How many women's football matches are selling out week in, week out, 20,000 plus? They're not. So that's just logical business.

"But in terms of, do I sit and watch women's football? Yeah. Should they be getting paid the same as Neymar? No, because business-wise, you're not selling shirts like him and you're not packing out stadiums like him.”

England women's team (Credit: Getty Images)

Despite Deeney saying that he watched women’s football, when asked if he could name five players on the England team he replied: "Nope, and wouldn't even try. Do you think equal pay would make that happen? And do you think they should be entitled to equal pay when I don't even know who they are?"

Story continues

Watford currently sit bottom of the Premier League with just one win all season. Hayden Mullins is currently acting as caretaker manager and the club has already sacked Quique Sanchez Flores and Javi Gracia already this campaign.

Deeney returned to the starting lineup in the team’s game with Leicester City on Wednesday, but couldn’t prevent his side losing 2-0 to Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Watford players against Leicester City (Credit: Getty Images)

Yahoo is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Watch exclusive live Premier League football on Prime Video. Sign up today.

Featured from our writers: