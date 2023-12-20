Troy Deeney handed first managerial post at Forest Green Rovers

Photograph: Alex Dodd/CameraSport/Getty Images

Troy Deeney has been handed his first managerial post at Forest Green Rovers, following the sacking there of Dave Horseman.

Deeney joined Rovers as a player-coach in August but has been promoted to the top job by owner Dale Vince with the League Two club are at risk of relegation to non-league after a run of one win in their past seven matches. Deeney, who previously often led sessions on Mondays before training the rest of a week as a player, will now assume responsibility on a full-time basis. Rovers, who sit 23rd, host Gillingham on Friday.



“One thing I can assure everyone is that we will work our very hardest to bring this wonderful club back to success,” said Deeney, a former Watford captain. “This is an exciting new role with many challenges that I’ll embrace. And there’s a lot of work for us to do, which has already started.”

Forest Green Rovers have parted company with David Horseman and Louis Carey.



We can confirm that Troy Deeney is our new permanent Head Coach.



Read the full statement below⬇️ #WeAreFGR💚 — Forest Green Rovers (@FGRFC_Official) December 20, 2023

In a statement, Vince said: “I’d like to thank David [Horseman] and Louis [Carey, Horseman’s assistant] for all they have done here and wish them the best for the future – I wish we had more time, but we’re at the halfway mark of the season and need to act decisively to improve our performances and league position.

“Troy came to us to begin his career in coaching and take the next step of his career – this is happening sooner than expected but he’s built strong relationships already with our staff, squad and fans - and is well placed for the challenge. We’ll strengthen our squad in the coming transfer window as well, to give ourselves the best chance of first securing our place in L2 before looking upward once more, toward L1 and beyond.”

Deeney becomes Forest Green’s fourth head coach in 19 months. The 35-year-old has scored four goals in 18 appearances this season.