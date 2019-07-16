Troy Daniels says he was recruited to Lakers by Anthony Davis

The Lakers wanted Troy Daniels.

The 28-year-old guard told reporters he received calls from Los Angeles general manager Rob Pelinka and Anthony Davis while he was a free agent this summer. He went on to sign a one-year, $2.1 million contract with the team.

Troy Daniels says he received calls from both Rob Pelinka and Anthony Davis about coming to LAL, picking them over interest from GSW and OKC. It helped, he thinks, that he once poured in 29 pts in a double OT win (including a game tying 3 in OT) over NOP when he played for MEM — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 15, 2019

“I love being on those type platforms, hitting game-winners in the playoffs and those atmospheres and stuff like that,” Daniels said, via the Southern California News Group. “It’s just unbelievable. And as a player in the NBA, you want to be in those situations. It’s one thing to be in the NBA, it’s another thing to actually play for a championship and I’m just fortunate enough to be on this team.”

The Lakers revamped their roster this offseason when they acquired Davis in a trade with the Pelicans to pair with LeBron James. Daniels, a career 40% 3-point shooter, said he’s excited to play with the two stars.

“I think it makes it a lot easier for me as well as them because they have somebody to kick it out to and know nine times out of 10 it is probably going to go in if he is open,” Daniels said. “For me, I’m not trying to get open, I am probably going to be open, because they are going to command a lot of double-teams and a lot of attention.”

The Lakers created cap space to add a third max player but missed out on Kawhi Leonard, who signed with the Clippers. They then inked Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo and Alex Caruso.

“I’m going to do whatever this team needs,” Daniels said. “Whatever the organization needs from me, I’m going to be there and I’m going to do it at a high level.”

Los Angeles signed veteran wing Jared Dudley earlier this month, as well.



