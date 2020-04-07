Troy Carter’s Daily Online Music-Biz Panels Continue This Week

Click here to read the full article.

As the entire country reels in the wake of the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic, the music industry is just one business that has been devastatingly affected. While many organizations and musicians have found ways to raise money to help and embrace online performances, there hasn’t been much talk about how we all cope with this new reality, however long it continues.

Late last month veteran executive Troy Carter, former manager of Lady Gaga and cofounder of music and tech company Q&A, led a series of online discussion panels called “The Panel by Q&A” on exactly that topic — via Zoom — and they continue this week, focusing on a different city each day. Monday’s was Miami, Tuesday’s is New York, Wednesday’s is Atlanta, Thursday’s is Los Angeles and Friday’s is Carter and longtime business partner J Erving’s hometown of Philadelphia.

Joining the conversation, which is helmed by Carter and Erving, are Universal Music’s Steven Victor, Warner Chappell’s Ryan Press, Roc Nation’s Lenny S, the Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee and Q&A’s Suzy Ryoo and Maria Gironas.

https://resources.lnk.to/ThePanel #QandA #ThePanel

The meeting ID # is 502-458-721

“We want to know how labels, managers, and artists are readjusting. Does this change how our business moves forward or create new opportunities,” Carter tells Variety. “It’s not directly about coping during the crisis but I’m sure that’ll be one of the topics we discuss.

“We also made it open so that people outside of the industry can ask the panel questions.”

Last month, MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable foundation, established the COVID-19 Relief Fund with a $2 million donation to help people in the music industry affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and subsequent cancellation of thousands of music events.

According to the announcement, the fund, administered through MusiCares, will be used to directly support those in the music community with the greatest need. To establish the fund, both the Recording Academy and MusiCares have contributed an initial donation of $1 million each, totaling $2 million. Additionally, all Recording Academy Chapters have committed to fundraising in their local communities. Further updates and announcements will be made in the coming days.

Since it was founded in 1989, MusiCares has distributed more than $60 million to musicians and music people in need.

If you wish to support its efforts to assist music people in need, visit: https://www.grammy.com/MusiCares/CoronavirusReliefFund

If you are a member of the music industry in need of assistance, visit: musicares.org.

