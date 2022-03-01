Troy Aikman would 'love' for Joe Buck to join him at ESPN

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Owens
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Troy Aikman
    Troy Aikman
    American professional football player

Troy Aikman's $90-million move from Fox to ESPN broke up one of sports broadcasting's longest-tenured duos.

Or did it?

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported last week that ESPN was interested in luring Joe Buck from Fox to join Aikman in the "Monday Night Football" booth. On Monday, Aikman addressed the topic while speaking with WFAA's Mike Leslie. He left no doubt where he stands. He wants to continue the partnership he started with Buck in 2002.

"I think a lot of partners get along, but to be as good friends as what we are — he truly is one of my best friends," Aikman said of Buck. ... "He's been a fantastic partner, in my opinion the best in the business. Yeah, there's nothing I'd love more than to continue to work with him."

Aikman also alluded to "more that could be said" and "disappointment" about their relationship "being taken for granted by some," which may or may not have been a shot at Fox and part of an effort to pitch Buck on joining him at ESPN. Whatever did or didn't happen behind the scenes will likely be secondary in Buck's decision — to the money, of course.

Troy Aikman, right, and Joe Buck work before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. With the Fall Classic going the full seven games the past two seasons, Joe Buck is preparing for Boston and Los Angeles to go the distance as well. The World Series also comes in the midst of the busiest month of Buck&#x002019;s 25-year career at Fox. He normally does only baseball once the League Championship Series begin, but he has added Thursday Night Football to his schedule. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Troy Aikman called Joe Buck "one of my best friends" and "the best in the business."(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

With Amazon on the block with "Thursday Night Football" rights, there's never been a better time to be an A-list NFL broadcaster — or perceived as one. Aikman's new deal with ESPN dwarfs his career earnings ($55.5 million) as a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Sean McVay, meanwhile, is leveraging broadcast booth interest for a raise from the Los Angeles Rams.

Buck may be polarizing among viewers. But he's one of the game's most trusted and respected voices. He's going to get paid. It's just a matter of who signs the checks. As far as Aikman's concerned, he's pulling for ESPN.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Report: Mike Zimmer 'complained openly' about Kirk Cousins in Vikings meetings

    The former Vikings coach reportedly didn't think Cousins made enough "winning plays."

  • Russian convoy of ground forces, tanks moving toward Kyiv, Maxar says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Satellite imagery taken on Sunday showed a large deployment of Russian ground forces including tanks moving in the direction of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from approximately 40 miles (64 km) away, a private U.S. company said. The images released by Maxar Technologies Inc showed a deployment comprised of hundreds of military vehicles and extending more than 3.25 miles (5 km), Maxar said. The convey was situated northeast of the Ukrainian city of Ivankiv and contained fuel, logistics and armored vehicles including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery, it said.

  • Ukrainian man kneels in front of Russian tank after trying to stop it with his bare hands

    The man knelt in front of the Russian tank

  • Jerry Jones, son Stephen address Cowboys cheerleaders voyeurism settlement

    Longtime former executive Richard Dalrymple allegedly watched several cheerleaders change in their locker room in 2015, which prompted a $2.4 million settlement.

  • The 10 best dresses from the 2022 SAG Awards

    From the actresses who embraced colour to those who had a thing for volume and others who were all about understated elegance on the red carpet, there was plenty of fashion to be enjoyed at the 2022 SAG Awards. Scroll down to see Selena Gomez in perhaps her best red-carpet look ever, Vanessa Hudgens oozing sex appeal in Atelier Versace and Lady Gaga's perfect, elegant Armani number. Selena Gomez was the picture of elegance in a black Oscar de la Renta gown for the 2022 SAG Awards.

  • The Best Quotes of the 2022 SAG Awards

    Selena Gomez jokes about a recent refresh, Ariana DeBose fangirls over Lady Gaga, Will Smith cries onstage and more of the best quotes from the 2022 SAG Awards

  • From Lady Gaga To Selena Gomez, The Best Dressed Celebrities Of The 2022 SAG Awards

    After far too long without our much-loved awards season – and all the fabulous fashion that comes with it – the stars really stepped it up for the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet. The Screen Actors Guild recognises and celebrates the best talent in film and television with a lavish awards ceremony once a year in Los Angeles.

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Atletico Ottawa appoints Spain's Carlos Gonzalez as CPL team's second head coach

    OTTAWA — Atletico Ottawa has named Spain's Carlos Gonzalez its new coach on a two-year contact. The 35-year-old succeeds fellow Spaniard Mista, the Canadian Premier League team's inaugural coach whose full name is Miguel Angel Ferrer Martinez. Mista's contract expired at the end of 2021. Atletico, which is owned by Spain's Atletico Madrid, said at the time that the two sides had "agreed not to enter into a new agreement." Gonzalez began coaching in the youth program at the Malaga Club de Futbol

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • IIHF suspends Andri Denyskin 1 year for racist gesture toward Black player

    Five months after he directed a brutally racist gesture at an opponent, the IIHF has banned Ukraine men’s national team player Andri Denyskin for a year.

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.