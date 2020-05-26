Troy Aikman has no doubt Dak Prescott, Cowboys will get deal done

Dallas and quarterback Dak Prescott have yet to reach an agreement on a long-term deal, something that has been a growing point of concern for Cowboys fans this offseason.

Hall of Famer and current Fox analyst Troy Aikman, however, isn’t worried about the lingering contract negotiations.

Far from it.

“I’ve been surprised that there has been so much discussion about his contract,” Aikman said Monday, via Sports Illustrated. “It’s not like he’s not going to be playing for the Cowboys in 2020. Whether he is franchised or he has a deal, he’s going to be here playing and eventually a deal gets done. So it’s not high on my list of things I look at in the league and what’s happening with the other 31 teams.”

The Cowboys have used the franchise tag on Prescott, though the two sides have struggled to agree to a long-term deal. There were rumblings last week of a five-year, $175 million deal last week, however both the team and Prescott’s agent denied that was ever on the table.

Aikman, who played for the Cowboys from 1989-2000 and won three Super Bowls in Dallas, said he “strongly” believes that Prescott and the team will reach a long-term deal instead of him playing under the franchise tag this year — something they have until July 15 to get done.

And after what he’s seen from Prescott in his first four years with the team — the 26-year-old threw for more than 4,900 yards and had 30 touchdowns last season alone — Aikman doesn’t think he’ll be suiting up anywhere else in the league for quite some time.

“I love Dak Prescott,” Aikman said, via Sports Illustrated. “I love everything about him … I’m not saying anything the Cowboys don’t already know. They will pay him, he’s going to make a lot of money, and I think he’s going to be the quarterback for the Cowboys for a long, long time and continue to have a great career.”

