Troy Aikman Is Looking Jacked at 55 in a New Shirtless Beach Photo

Philip Ellis
·2 min read
In this article:
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman might have been retired for 20 years, but it's good to see he's still good friends with his old coach Jimmy Johnson. In a recent Instagram post, captioned "Coach and QB," Aikman shared that he and Johnson had spent some time hanging out over beers in Islamadora, Florida—and showed off his lean, muscular torso at the same time.

The NFL Hall of Famer and Monday Night Football commentator actually claims he has stuck to the same fitness routine for 15 years: e does cardio 5 to 6 times a week, as well as 4 strength training workouts. And he doesn't exactly "do" rest days, opting instead for active recovery in the form of 3 to 6-mile walks.

Nutrition has also stayed integral to Aikman's regimen since he retired from pro ball. He's a proponent of the "Pegan diet," a combination of paleo and vegan created by Dr. Mark Hyman which consists of 75 percent plant-based foods and 25 percent animal products in every single meal. And he isn't really one for cheat days. "Some people have a one day a week cheat meal," he told Men's Health earlier this year. "I have one every two or three months."

Aikman has also stated that he drinks 2 entire gallons of water every single day, after being inspired by fellow NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who detailed his 25-glass hydration rule in his book The TB12 Method. While that might sound a little extreme, it might actually be the perfect amount for a professional quarterback. "When you’re in preseason football, and it’s hot outside, you have your equipment on, and you’re out there for up to four hours once or twice a day, and you’re sweating a lot, you’re losing a lot of water and need to replace that water to maintain health, safety, and performance," says J. Luke Pryor, Ph.D., C.S.C.S., director of elite athlete performance at Central California Sports Sciences Institute.

