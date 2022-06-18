Trout HR in 10th, Angels topple Mariners to begin twinbill

  

    

    

TIM BOOTH
·3 min read
SEATTLE (AP) — Mike Trout hit a two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Saturday in the opening game of a doubleheader.

Trout hit his 50th career homer against Seattle and 31st at T-Mobile Park on a 1-1 pitch from Diego Castillo (3-1). Trout had struck out three times earlier in the game, but hit his 19th long ball of the season.

Seattle’s bullpen had retired 13 straight batters before Trout’s homer.

Raisel Iglesias (2-4) pitched a perfect ninth inning for the Angels and José Quijada worked the 10th to earn the save.

It was the opener of a rare doubleheader in Seattle, just the fourth since T-Mobile Park opened in 1999 and the first nine-inning twinbill since 2007. Seattle played a doubleheader against Oakland during the pandemic shortened 2020 season but both games were seven innings.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead on Dylan Moore’s home run in the third inning and pulled even at 2 in the seventh on Julio Rodríguez’s RBI single.

Los Angeles got a two-run double from Kurt Suzuki with two outs in the fourth inning that just eluded a diving attempt by Moore in left field.

Seattle will lament the missed chances it had earlier in the game.

Rodríguez’s RBI single came on an 0-2 pitch from Archie Bradley, just his second hit all season on an 0-2 pitch. But Seattle failed to take the lead as Ty France struck out and J.P. Crawford grounded out with the go-ahead run at third.

Jesse Winker and Adam Frazier each singled with one out off Ryan Tepera in the eighth, but Winker was stranded at third.

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval allowed one run and four hits over six innings. He’s allowed two earned runs or less in five of his last six starts.

Seattle’s Chris Flexen went 5 1/3 innings allowing two runs on six hits.

HONORING THE PAST

Seattle wore uniforms from the 1946 Seattle Steelheads for the opening game of the doubleheader, honoring the former Negro League franchise.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: 1B Jared Walsh was back in the lineup after feeling ill on Friday. The goal was for Walsh to play in both games of the doubleheader. First baseman David MacKinnon was with the team from Triple-A Salt Lake just in case Walsh was unable to play.

Mariners: DH Justin Upton was back in the lineup a night after a scary moment where he was hit in the head. Manager Scott Servais said he checked with Upton on Saturday morning and said the slugger felt ready to play.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP José Suarez (0-2, 5.96) was added as the 27th man for the doubleheader. It will be his sixth start this season with the Angels, but his first since June 7 when he threw five innings against Boston.

Mariners: Seattle had not announced the starting pitcher, but it’s expected LHP Justus Sheffield would get the bulk of the innings, whether as a starter or following an opener. Sheffield was added as the 27th player.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

