Trout hits two home runs in Angels' loss, Red Sox end losing streak

Mike Trout blasted two home runs in MLB on Wednesday, while the Boston Red Sox ended their losing streak.
Trout crushed two homers but the Los Angeles Angels' comeback bid fell short in a 7-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners.
Kyle Seager went two-for-five with three RBIs and a home run in the Mariners' win.
The Angels fell to a 4-8 record, while Seattle improved to 5-8.
The Red Sox ended a four-game losing streak by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0.
Martin Perez pitched five innings, giving up just four hits while striking out four.
Darvish dominates, Pederson goes deep twice
Yu Darvish starred as the Chicago Cubs' good start to the season continued. He conceded just one run in seven innings, striking out four in a 6-1 win over the Kansas City Royals. The Cubs are 10-2.
Joc Pederson crushed two homers and had five RBIs in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 7-6 victory against the San Diego Padres.
Mike Clevinger got through 5.2 innings, conceding just two hits in the Cleveland Indians' 2-0 success over the Cincinnati Reds.
Horrible Happ
J.A. Happ struggled badly for the New York Yankees. He gave up four runs and walked six batters in three innings in an 11-7 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. The teams split their two games on Wednesday.
Inside-the-park homer!
Kole Calhoun delivered an inside-the-park homer in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 14-7 win over the Houston Astros
Wednesday's results
Philadelphia Phillies 11-7 New York Yankees
New York Yankees 3-1 Philadelphia Phillies
Miami Marlins 1-0 Baltimore Orioles
Miami Marlins 2-1 Baltimore Orioles
New York Mets 3-1 Washington Nationals
Boston Red Sox 5-0 Tampa Bay Rays
Minnesota Twins 5-2 Pittsburgh Pirates
Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 Atlanta Braves
Cleveland Indians 2-0 Cincinnati Reds
Chicago Cubs 6-1 Kansas City Royals
Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 Chicago White Sox
San Francisco Giants 4-3 Colorado Rockies
Arizona Diamondbacks 14-7 Houston Astros
Oakland Athletics 6-4 Texas Rangers
Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 San Diego Padres
Seattle Mariners 7-6 Los Angeles Angels
Yankees at Phillies
The Yankees (9-2) and Phillies (2-4) complete their four-game series on Thursday.