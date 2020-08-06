Trout hits two home runs in Angels' loss, Red Sox end losing streak

Mike Trout blasted two home runs in MLB on Wednesday, while the Boston Red Sox ended their losing streak.

Trout crushed two homers but the Los Angeles Angels' comeback bid fell short in a 7-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Kyle Seager went two-for-five with three RBIs and a home run in the Mariners' win.

The Angels fell to a 4-8 record, while Seattle improved to 5-8.

The Red Sox ended a four-game losing streak by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0.

Martin Perez pitched five innings, giving up just four hits while striking out four.

Darvish dominates, Pederson goes deep twice

Yu Darvish starred as the Chicago Cubs' good start to the season continued. He conceded just one run in seven innings, striking out four in a 6-1 win over the Kansas City Royals. The Cubs are 10-2.

Joc Pederson crushed two homers and had five RBIs in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 7-6 victory against the San Diego Padres.

Mike Clevinger got through 5.2 innings, conceding just two hits in the Cleveland Indians' 2-0 success over the Cincinnati Reds.

Horrible Happ

J.A. Happ struggled badly for the New York Yankees. He gave up four runs and walked six batters in three innings in an 11-7 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. The teams split their two games on Wednesday.

Inside-the-park homer!

Kole Calhoun delivered an inside-the-park homer in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 14-7 win over the Houston Astros

Wednesday's results

Philadelphia Phillies 11-7 New York Yankees

New York Yankees 3-1 Philadelphia Phillies

Miami Marlins 1-0 Baltimore Orioles

Miami Marlins 2-1 Baltimore Orioles

New York Mets 3-1 Washington Nationals

Boston Red Sox 5-0 Tampa Bay Rays

Minnesota Twins 5-2 Pittsburgh Pirates

Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 Atlanta Braves

Cleveland Indians 2-0 Cincinnati Reds

Chicago Cubs 6-1 Kansas City Royals

Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 Chicago White Sox

San Francisco Giants 4-3 Colorado Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks 14-7 Houston Astros

Oakland Athletics 6-4 Texas Rangers

Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners 7-6 Los Angeles Angels

Yankees at Phillies

The Yankees (9-2) and Phillies (2-4) complete their four-game series on Thursday.