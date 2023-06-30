Trout, 4 Texas Rangers selected to start next month's All-Star Game in Seattle

The Texas Rangers will be well represented at next month’s All-Star Game in Seattle after they had a franchise-record four players elected to start.

The American League West leaders will have catcher Jonah Heim, third baseman Josh Jung, shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien as starters. Heim and Jung are first-time All-Stars, Seager will be making his fourth appearance and Semien is an All-Star for the second time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Rangers are 49-32 and in line for their first winning season since 2016 and will host next year’s All-Star Game.

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout was selected for his 11th appearance and will be joined in the lineup by teammate Shohei Ohtani, who last week was chosen as the designated hitter as the league’s top-vote getter in the first round.

Also elected as first-time starters were Tampa Bay Rays teammates Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena, Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia and catcher Sean Murphy, Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez and Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have three players starting for the NL: first baseman Freddie Freeman, outfielder Mookie Betts and DH J.D. Martinez.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado was elected to his fifth start and eighth appearance.

Aaron Judge was voted to start for the fifth time, but the Yankees star hasn’t played since June 3 because of a torn ligament in his right big toe.

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. earned an outfield spot last week as the NL’s top vote-getter during the first round.

Red-hot Phillies win 9th straight on road

Kyle Schwarber homered on the game’s first pitch to back Taijuan Walker’s strong start and the surging Philadelphia Phillies finished a three-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs with a 3-1 victory.

Bryce Harper knocked in two runs and Trea Turner added two hits and a run to help the Phillies win for the 18th time in 23 games. They have won nine straight road contests to match their best streak since May 1984.

Walker limited the Cubs to one run and six hits over six innings to win his fifth start in a row. He has a 0.84 in that span.

Ohtani hits 14th June home run in Angels’ loss

Shohei Ohtani extended his major league lead with his 29th home run but the Los Angeles Angels fell to the Chicago White Sox, 9-7.

Ohtani’s two-run shot in the ninth inning off Kendall Graveman was his 14th home run in June, breaking the Angels’ record. He is 14 for 30 with five home runs and eight RBIs in his last seven games.

Eloy Jimenez and Zach Remillard each had two-run singles in Chicago’s six-run third inning, and the White Sox won their second straight despite giving up four home runs.