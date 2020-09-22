'Trouble spelling': AOC hits back at ex-QAnon supporter and GOP candidate Marjorie Greene over 'dumb blonde' jibe

New York Democrat AOC said Ms Greene had taken a 'swing' at her but missed (Getty Images)

New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has hit back at GOP candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene after the former QAnon supporter made an apparent jibe at the New Yorker's intellect.

Ms Greene, who has bleached blonde hair, first criticised AOC with a Twitter message on Sunday, thanking her for putting an end to all "dumb blonde" jokes. "As a blonde woman, I would like to take a moment to thank Congresswoman AOC," she wrote.

"She has single handily [sic] put an end to all 'dumb blonde' jokes. Blondes everywhere appreciate your service and your sacrifice!"

It was not immediately clear what Ms Greene, a 46-year-old Georgia Republican, had been referring to, but AOC has made several media appareances in recent days to give remarks following the death of the Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away on Friday aged 87.

AOC, 30, replied to Ms Greene on Monday with a scathing tweet of her own, pointing out that she had misspelt ‘single-handedly’.

“Don’t worry Ms Greene, I completely understand why you need to swing + miss at my intellect to make yourself feel better,” AOC wrote, in a tweet that has since recieved almost 300,000 likes.

"You seem to have some trouble spelling your own insults correctly. Next time try ‘single-handedly,’ it’ll work better. Good luck writing legislation!"

Ms Greene won the Republican nomination for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District in August by beating John Cowan, a neurosurgeon, securing 57 per cent of the vote.

The businesswoman has been filmed making racist remarks that were later shared online.

Responding to criticism of the videos, she tweeted; “The Fake News Media, the DC Swamp, and their radical leftist allies see me as a very serious threat. I will not let them whip me into submission,”

She also previously voiced support for the baseless far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, whose followers believe Donald Trump and his allies are working together to expose and arrest an underground cabal of the global elite who control the government and run child sex trafficking rings.

Just days after winning the Republican nomiation, Ms Greene distanced herself from the conspiracy theory, leading some critics to accuse her of promoting it for political gain.

"No, it doesn't represent me," Ms Greene told Fox News on 17 August - three days after her Georgia victory.

"I was just one of those people, just like millions of other Americans, that just started looking at other information," she added.

"And so, yeah, there was a time there for a while that I had read about Q, posted about it, talked about it, which is some of these videos you've seen come out. But once I started finding misinformation, I decided that I would choose another path."

In the same interview, Ms Greene accused "left-leaning" journalists of trying to "creative a narrative about me that's not true".