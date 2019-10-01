Watch out, Washington: Tom Brady says flight home after disappointing Buffalo game 'sucked'

As of Tuesday morning the Washington Redskins still haven’t named a starting quarterback for their Week 5 game against the New England Patriots.

Regardless of who it ends up being among Dwayne Haskins, Colt McCoy or Case Keenum, they — and the entire Washington squad — may end up having a long day.

‘The flight home sucked’

The Patriots upped their record to 4-0 last Sunday with a 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills, but the offense didn’t play particularly well. New England had just 11 first downs and was 5-for-18 on third downs (28 percent) as it totaled 224 yards.

New England quarterback Tom Brady was not pleased with his performance or that of the Patriots' offense against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. (AP)

Tom Brady was 18-for-29 for 150 yards with an interception, giving him a quarterback rating of 45.9 — the lowest rating he’s ever had in a game the Patriots won. (Interestingly, the game that previously fit that description was last year against Buffalo, when Brady recorded a 48.3 rating in the Patriots’ December home win over the Bills.)

On Monday night during his scheduled appearance on Westwood One Radio’s broadcast of “Monday Night Football,” Brady was fairly candid with host Jim Gray when asked about how he was feeling in the wake of the game against Buffalo.

“The flight home sucked,” Brady said. “The night of sleep sucked. You watch the film, and that sucks, and then you just lick your wounds, and you get up and you try to do better the next week. “We've lost a lot of games playing poorly, and sometimes, when you don't play well on offense but you play well defensively, you win. We're not just going to give that game away and say it should have been a loss. Look, our defense is playing great. Our offense has played pretty well over the course of the season. We just didn't play well [Sunday] on the road in Buffalo, which a lot of teams have struggled there over the years.”

Bounce-back game?

Brady seemingly always plays with a chip on his shoulder, but if he’s dialed in after feeling like he took one on the chin, it could make for a rough afternoon for Washington, even in its own stadium.

After last year’s Week 16 stumble against the Bills, Brady started the regular-season finale against the New York Jets and notched a 133.8 quarterback rating, completing 72.3 percent of his passes with four touchdowns.

The 42-year-old is 3-1 against Washington in his career, losing in his first meeting against the team in 2003 but winning each game since. New England famously dismantled Washington 52-7 in 2007, with Brady completing over 75 percent of his passes for 306 yards, with three touchdowns and no picks.

In his last game against the NFC East club, in 2015, Brady completed two-thirds of his passes for 299 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

New England is a 15.5-point favorite in the game.

