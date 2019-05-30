Trouble already? Browns' Freddie Kitchens says Odell Beckham Jr. has missed 'a lot'

Is there already trouble in Dawg Pound Paradise?

Cleveland Browns rookie head coach Freddie Kitchens seemed a little annoyed at newly acquired star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when he spoke to media on Thursday, the second-to-last day of the voluntary portion of OTAs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

‘I just want to see him’

Beckham attended only one of the nine OTAs, the first one, and also didn’t take part in the three-day extra minicamp, which was also voluntary.

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said Odell Beckham Jr. has missed "the offense" by not taking part in OTAs. (AP)

Next week is mandatory minicamp. Kitchens was asked what he’d like to see from the 26-year-old Beckham.

“I just want to see him,” Kitchens said.

“What did Beckham miss?” Kitchens was asked.

“A lot — the offense,” via cleveland.com reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

Until now, Kitchens has done nothing but defend Beckham in front of media.

Throwing to backups

With Beckham not present and his good friend Jarvis Landry on the sideline with a minor injury, quarterback Baker Mayfield has been throwing to backup receivers during practices.

Last week, Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken said that without the team’s top receivers it has been a challenge for Mayfield and for installing the offense.

“You do what you can,” he said. “The most important part is we have a vast majority of our guys here. In terms of your installs, what we’re doing offensively, our calls and our adjustments receiver-wise, it’s obviously a challenge for our quarterbacks in terms of the receiving corps that are out there, but that’s part of the deal. It’s their job to make them right.”

Pop-up of the catch

On Wednesday, Beckham and car customizers Dreamworks Motorsports unveiled his new Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV.

Story continues

On the front of the car, the Rolls’ “Spirit of Ecstasy” figure usually that pops out of the hood has been replaced with a small statue of Beckham making his famous one-handed touchdown catch from 2014.

More from Yahoo Sports:



