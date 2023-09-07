Tropical weather update: Lee is gaining strength. Here’s what forecasters see now

What’s the immediate outlook?

Hurricane Lee developed Wednesday from a tropical storm, becoming the fourth Atlantic hurricane of the season. Forecasters say the storm will continue to strengthen, becoming a major hurricane by early Saturday with the potential to menace the Leeward Islands and Bermuda before moving closer to the U.S. coast.

The National Hurricane Center said Lee continued to move to the west-northwest overnight Tuesday at about 16 mph. While a northeasterly shear has been limiting Lee’s intensification, that’s expected to subside by Thursday, forecasters say. In addition, the storm will be moving over unusually warm surface waters in the Atlantic, which meteorologists say will help it gather force.

By late Sunday night, the storm could have winds of 150 mph, forecasters say.

Could it reach North Carolina?

The hurricane center said it’s still too early to make a reliable prediction on the track of the storm into next week. Whether it approaches the coast, including North Carolina, meteorologists say, will depend to a great degree on how strong the Bermurda-Azores High is as the storm traverses the ocean. That’s a high-pressure system that circulates in a clockwise direction, pushing warm air southwesterly toward the U.S. Atlantic coast.

If the high is strong, it can steer a counter-clockwise-spinning Atlantic hurricane away from the coast.

Some long-term forecast models have the storm continuing on a track for the U.S., but most show it turning to the north well before it reaches the coast. Because of its strength, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said the storm would begin to generate long-period swells — bigger, more powerful waves with longer intervals between them — along the coast as early as Monday.

This story will be updated through the day Wednesday as information becomes available.