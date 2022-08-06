A tropical wave forms off Coast of Africa. Is it a sign for a busy hurricane season?

A tropical wave off the western coast of Africa only has a 20% of tropical development over the next five days, but at least one meteorologist says it could signal a busy August in the 2022 hurricane season.

The disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean is the first system being monitored by the National Weather Service since July 13.

“Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some gradual development of this system while it moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the early to middle part of next week,” the NWS said.

The Mississippi Coast has dodged hurricane season so far, but the busiest part of the season is upon us.

Weather channel Meteorologist Scot Pilié, who used to work in the New Orleans area, said the tropical wave is a sign for things to come.

“A sign the basin is slowly becoming more conducive for tropical development into August,” he said Saturday on Facebook.

August and September are when the majority of named storms form in the Atlantic basin as the water gets warmer.