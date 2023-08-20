Tropical system moves over Florida Keys bringing rain. Four others still out there

The hot waters of the Atlantic Ocean have become a prime breeding ground for tropical systems as the National Hurricane Center is keeping its eye on five — one of which will be moving over the Florida Keys on Saturday night.

South Florida is in for some possible torrential downpours due to this disturbance making its way over to the Gulf of Mexico. Flood advisories could be triggered and winds may be a little stronger than usual.

Here’s what National Hurricane Center specialists wrote in the Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. Saturday advisory:

Which system will affect Florida?

The Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance over the Florida peninsula that is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

A tropical depression could form as it moves west approaching the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service of Miami said a new round of showers and thunderstorms could have the region seeing torrential downpours that may produce urban flooding, including roadways and low-lying areas covered in water.

In the Florida Keys, forecasters said to residents may see increased and rain and breezy winds.

4 areas across the Atlantic being monitored by NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center for development over 7 days.



Area #4 will move across the #FlKeys as a broad tropical wave on Sat/Sun, accompanied by increasing rain chances and freshening breezes.



Visit https://t.co/BQCTvCzxKU! pic.twitter.com/Ea246v7dZS — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) August 18, 2023

If the system develops next week it will have moved beyond the state and into the western Gulf of Mexico coastline area.

▪ Formation chance through 48 hours: 20%.

▪ Formation chance through 7 days: 50%.

“The quick pivot from an empty ‘tropical storm formation not anticipated’ NHC map to one crowded with possible hurricane seedlings is having its moment on social media”



My analysis on the suddenly busier Atlantic https://t.co/F1CLELxhu7 — John Morales (@JohnMoralesTV) August 18, 2023

Where’s Tropical Depression 6?

The sixth tropical depression of the 2023 hurricane season formed around 5 p.m. Saturday. Forecasters don’t expect it to be around long.

It is about 855 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands and traveling west-northwest at 16 mph, the hurricane center said. It has maximum sustained winds near 35 mph with higher gusts.

The depression is forecast is to weaken over the next day or so, becoming a remnant low by Monday.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

The forecast cone for the newly developed Tropical Depression 6 as of 5 p.m. Saturday, August 19.

What’s going on with Disturbance 1?





An area of low pressure in the eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is showing signs of organization with showers and thunderstorms.

“Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for further development of this system, and a short-lived tropical depression is likely to form within the next day or so while it moves west-northwestward or northwestward at about 10 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic,” according to the advisory.

By early next week, upper-level winds over the system are forecast to increase so further development is not expected.

▪ Formation chance through 48 hours: 70%.

▪ Formation chance through 7 days: 70%.

It "looks" very busy out there, and there are several areas of interest, but only the feature in the eastern Atlantic (red blob) has any real short term potential for development.

Remember, beginning this year the outlook has been increased to cover 7 days of potential… pic.twitter.com/KSWhnUgRdn — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) August 18, 2023

Where’s Disturbance 2?

Near the Windward Islands, a broad area of low pressure is becoming better organized.

A tropical depression could form by early next week while the system moves west to west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern and central Caribbean Sea.

“Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Windward Islands during the next couple of days. Interests in the eastern and central Caribbean should monitor the progress of this system,” the hurricane center said.

▪ Formation chance through 48 hours: 50%.

▪ Formation chance through 7 days: 70%.

How about Disturbance 4?

A tropical wave is being tracked near the western coast of Africa and is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

“Some slow development is possible while it moves generally west-northwestward across the tropical eastern Atlantic during the next several days,” the hurricane center said.

▪ Formation chance through 48 hours: near 0%.

▪ Formation chance through 7 days: 30%.