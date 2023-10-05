Tropical Storm Philippe threatens impact over Atlantic Canada this weekend

Thanksgiving weekend may require an extra chair, but it's for one uninvited guest from the tropics.

Less than one month after post-tropical storm Lee battered Atlantic Canada, causing widespread power outages and coastal flooding, the Atlantic provinces may now have to prepare for a new storm -- Tropical Storm Philippe.

While Philippe isn't forecast to be as strong as previous tropical storms that have made their way north this summer, it could still put a damper on people's Thanksgiving plans.

Baron - ATL tropics impacts - Oct5

On the forecast track, the centre of Tropical Storm Philippe will near or move just west of Bermuda on Friday, and then reach the coast of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, or eastern Maine Saturday night.

SEE ALSO: Switch flipped: Polar vortex to replace Canadian heat with chill, snow

This weekend

Tropical Storm Philippe has begun its northerly track towards Atlantic Canada, with landfall likely on this Thanksgiving long weekend.

Baron - Phillippe track - Oct5.jpg

The storm is expected to weaken and make landfall as a post tropical storm late Saturday into Sunday between the southwest Maritimes and New England. Before then, however, impacts will be felt as early as Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain will begin in the southwest Maritimes and push east Saturday evening. Winds will be widespread over the Maritimes, gusting between 80-100 km/h, and peaking Saturday overnight into Sunday.

Baron - ATL winds - Oct5

Rainfall totals of 50 mm or more are expected in Nova Scotia's southwest, as well as New Brunswick's western border with the United States.

Places at risk of the heaviest rainfall totals include: Yarmouth, Saint John, Fredericton and Edmundston.

Baron - ATL rain - Oct5.jpg

By Sunday, the system will weaken into a fall-like storm, with rain and winds easing for the Maritimes.

Newfoundland is not expected to be impacted much with this storm as it particularly tracks backwards into Quebec. Philippe will team up with a trough associated with the polar vortex once over the Great Lakes, assisting in a tug over Quebec. It is highly unusual for storms to move east to west like this one will.

Stay with The Weather Network for more forecast information and updates about Tropical Storm Philippe and your weather in Atlantic Canada.