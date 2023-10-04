Tropical Storm Philippe could make a Thanksgiving appearance in Atlantic Canada

Less than one month after post-tropical storm Lee battered Atlantic Canada, causing widespread power outages and coastal flooding, the Atlantic provinces may now have to prepare for a new storm -- Tropical Storm Philippe.

While Philippe is forecast to not be as strong as previous tropical storms that have made their way north this summer, it could still put a damper on people's Thanksgiving dinners. Tropical Storm Philippe will start to turn north on Wednesday, heading toward Atlantic Canada and New England for the weekend via Bermuda.

SEE ALSO: Switch flipped: Polar vortex to replace Canadian heat with chill, snow

The ridge that has been protecting Eastern Canada with fair, warm weather over the past week will start to weaken as it moves east and, eventually, offshore. Without this in place, the door is open for Philippe to track into the Maritimes come Sunday.

Eastern Canada troughs and ridges Oct 4 2023

The ridge will be replaced with a trough over the Great Lakes that will bring in chilly fall temperatures to parts of the Prairies and Eastern Canada. Eventually, if the timing and storm location line up, Philippe may team up with this trough, assisting in the tug east into Atlantic Canada.

While we are still several days out, and given Philippe’s history of having a finnicky track, confidence remains uncertain in the exact impacts and timing of the storm. What we do know is that the storm is expected to weaken and impact as a potential extratropical storm, meaning intensity will be lower than anything we’ve experienced this season so far. Winds will be gusty and rainfall totals may increase for the Atlantic Provinces before clearing up for the next work week.

Tropical Storm Philippe potential track Oct 4 2023

Location: Atlantic Canada

Timing: Saturday into Sunday

Confidence: Medium

Stay with The Weather Network for more forecast information and updates about Tropical Storm Philippe and your weather in Atlantic Canada.