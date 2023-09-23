Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall. Where is the system going next?

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle, North Carolina, Saturday morning lashing the region with 70-mph winds and flooding rains before heading inland over far eastern North Carolina with tropical storm conditions along portions of the East Coast.

Here are the latest updates on the storm and another disturbance in the Atlantic from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Storm Ophelia

Movement: The system was about 40 miles northwest of Cape Lookout, North Carolina, and about 95 northeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, in the hurricane center’s 8 a.m. Saturday advisory.

Ophelia is expected to continue moving north Saturday, followed by a northeast turn Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Ophelia will move across eastern North Carolina Saturday morning, and then move into southeastern Virginia and the Delmarva Peninsula by the end of Saturday and into Sunday, according to hurricane specialist Philippe Papin’s Saturday advisory.

Strength: Maximum sustained winds decreased to 65 mph with higher gusts Saturday morning and the system was moving north at 13 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 310 miles from the center.

Watches and warnings:

Hurricane watches were discontinued as the storm weakened.

▪ A tropical storm warning is in effect for Cape Fear to Fenwick Island; Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds; Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island and Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach.

▪ A storm surge warning is in effect for Bogue Inlet, North Carolina, to Chincoteague, Virginia; Chesapeake Bay south of Colonial Beach, Virginia; Neuse and Pamlico Rivers; and portions of Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

▪ Forecast: Further weakening is expected through the rest of the weekend and Ophelia is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone Saturday night or Sunday morning, according to the hurricane center.

A tornado or two remains possible over parts of the mid-Atlantic coast.

South Florida marine forecast

Tropical Storm Ophelia will affect weather in South Florida off Palm Beach County’s coast over the weekend due to elevated seas and a northerly swell generated by Tropical Storm Ophelia, the National Weather Service said on Saturday morning. A small craft advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The next advisory is at 11 a.m.

A wave in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean

Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the central tropical Atlantic became better organized early Saturday morning and a well-defined surface circulation developed.

The disturbance is expected to form into a tropical depression Saturday and move west at 10 to 15 mph throughout the weekend into Monday. A turn west-northwest or northwestward should start Tuesday, according to hurricane specialist David Zelinsky’s Saturday advisory.

▪ Formation chance through 48 hours: 90%.

▪ Formation chance through seven days: 100%.