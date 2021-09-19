Odette now post-tropical, still set to bring strong winds, rain to Newfoundland

Only a week after Hurricane Larry's powerful hit on the Avalon Peninsula, Newfoundland finds itself in the path of another tropical system.

The newest threat is Odette, which achieved Tropical Storm status on Friday, only to lose it once more on Saturday. Now post-tropical, as of Saturday morning, the storm featured winds of near 75 km/h, and is moving northeast at 30 km/h.

Its path looks to take it somewhat south of Newfoundland, but it will still be able to impact the eastern part of the island, particularly the Avalon and Burin peninsulas, where rainfall warnings have been issued.

Odette track

The first impacts are expected Sunday morning, with the rain and winds reaching their peak by the evening, lasting through to Monday morning before diminishing as Odette moves off.

Rainfall amounts of 55-95 mm are forecast, with the possibility of 100 mm or more through Monday morning. If the higher amounts materialize, some local flash-type flooding may occur in prone areas.

Odette status

Strong northerly winds gusting around 90 km/h are likely with possibly higher coastal gusts at 120 km/h. This could have some impacts on trees and could lead to some power interruptions.

Storm surge is also anticipated, but unlike Larry, will not be quite as potent. Waves 2-3 metres will reach the south coast of Newfoundland Sunday evening. Waves 3-5 metres can be expected along the east coast of the Avalon Peninsula overnight Sunday night and during the day Monday. The waves will gradually subside Monday night.

As well, there will be some minor influence on Nova Scotia's weather with gusty northerly winds on Sunday. Gusts could be near 70 km/h or so in Cape Breton, which may cause some minor issues. Some enhanced rainfall is likely over eastern Nova Scotia Sunday morning as Odette interacts with the cold front.

There is still some room for some changes in the forecast, so be sure to check back as we continue to monitor this system.