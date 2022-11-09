Tropical Storm Nicole forces South Florida port closures, cruise ships to reroute

With Tropical Storm Nicole ripping through the Bahamas and heading to South Florida, PortMiami and Port Everglades have temporarily closed and multiple cruise ships are adjusting routes to avoid the storm.

PortMiami and Port Everglades suspended incoming traffic at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Broward County port officials are waiting word from the Cost Guard when operations can resume. Miami port officials said Wednesday they will resume normal operations Thursday morning. The Carnival Sunrise is scheduled to arrive at PortMiami at 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile six Royal Caribbean voyages have changed their itineraries to avoid stops in Nassau, Bahamas and Coco Cay, the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas. Two of the cruises affected left from South Florida ports: Freedom of the Seas, which departed PortMiami on Nov. 7, and Liberty of the Seas, which sailed from Port Everglades on the same day. Royal’s ships Mariner of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas and Enchantment of the Seas had to reroute to avoid some Bahamas ports of call.

Carnival Cruise Line adjusted itineraries on three cruises. The Carnival Liberty sailing that left Port Canaveral on Monday skipped a stop in Nassau on Tuesday and will visit Cozumel, Mexico instead of Princess Cays, Bahamas. Carnival Elation, which left Jacksonville on Saturday, canceled a stop in Princess Cays, Bahamas and instead will visit Freeport, Bahamas. Lastly, Carnival Sunshine, which departed from Charleston, South Carolina, will stay at sea Wednesday instead of visiting Nassau, Bahamas.

Carnival urged passengers on cruises departing this week from Miami, Port Canaveral and Jacksonville to sign up for text alerts by texting CRUISE (278473).

Norwegian Cruise Line had to cancel stops to Great Stirrup Cay, its private island in the Bahamas, for the Norwegian Getaway that left Port Canaveral on Tuesday, and for the Norwegian Prima that departed Galveston, Texas on Oct. 31.