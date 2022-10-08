Tropical Storm Julia path, advisory & warnings

Article first published: Friday, October 07, 2022, 5 am EST

Article last updated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 2 am EST

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 am Saturday advisory, the system strengthened enough to get a name: Julia. Julia left Colombia and headed to the Caribbean Sea. The system has moved with sustained winds of 60 miles per hour. Tropical Storm Julia is 285 miles east of Isla De Providencia Colombia, with maximum sustained wind of 60 mph. It’s moving 18 mph to the west. Julia is forecast to change into a hurricane on Sunday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

- San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina Islands Colombia

- Nicaragua from Laguna de Perlas to Puerto Cabezas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

- Nicaragua south of Laguna de Perlas to Bluefields

- Nicaragua north of Puerto Cabezas to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Nicaragua south of Laguna de Perlas to Bluefields

- Nicaragua north of Puerto Cabezas to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

- Honduras from the Nicaragua/Honduras border to Punta Patuca

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Story continues

Interests elsewhere along the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras should monitor the progress of Julia.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected on the Colombian islands of San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina by this evening, with tropical storm conditions beginning this afternoon. Hurricane conditions are expected along the coast of Nicaragua within the hurricane warning area by Sunday morning, with tropical storm conditions beginning by tonight. Hurricane conditions are possible along the coast of Nicaragua within the hurricane watch areas Sunday morning.

Tropical storm conditions are expected along the coast of Nicaragua within the tropical storm warning areas by tonight or early Sunday.

Tropical storm conditions are possible along the coast of Honduras within the watch area on Sunday.

RAINFALL: Julia is expected to produce the following rainfall accumulations through early Monday:

San Andres and Providencia...6 to 12 inches. Eastern Nicaragua...5 to 10 inches, isolated 15 inches. The rest of Nicaragua, southern Honduras, eastern El Salvador... 4 to 8 inches, isolated 12 inches. Pacific basins of Costa Rica and western Panama...3 to 6 inches, isolated 10 inches. Northern Honduras, southern Belize, central Guatemala...4 to 7 inches, isolated 12 inches.

This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides through this weekend.

STORM SURGE: A storm surge is likely to raise water levels by as much as 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds on San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina Islands. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and damaging waves.

A storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 4 to 6 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast of Nicaragua in areas of onshore winds. Large and damaging waves will likely accompany the storm surge near the coast.

SURF: Swells generated by Julia are affecting Jamaica and are expected to reach Providencia and San Andres Islands today, and portions of the coast of Central America later today into Sunday.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Source: National Hurricane Center

This article was generated by the Miami Herald Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes information from the National Hurricane Center and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com. Full hurricane coverage at miamiherald.com/news/weather/hurricane/