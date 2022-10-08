Tropical Storm Julia path, advisory & warnings

MIAMI HERALD BOT
·3 min read
MIAMI HERALD BOT

Article first published: Friday, October 07, 2022, 5 am EST

Article last updated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 2 am EST

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 am Saturday advisory, the system strengthened enough to get a name: Julia. Julia left Colombia and headed to the Caribbean Sea. The system has moved with sustained winds of 60 miles per hour. Tropical Storm Julia is 285 miles east of Isla De Providencia Colombia, with maximum sustained wind of 60 mph. It’s moving 18 mph to the west. Julia is forecast to change into a hurricane on Sunday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

- San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina Islands Colombia

- Nicaragua from Laguna de Perlas to Puerto Cabezas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

- Nicaragua south of Laguna de Perlas to Bluefields

- Nicaragua north of Puerto Cabezas to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Nicaragua south of Laguna de Perlas to Bluefields

- Nicaragua north of Puerto Cabezas to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

- Honduras from the Nicaragua/Honduras border to Punta Patuca

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere along the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras should monitor the progress of Julia.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected on the Colombian islands of San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina by this evening, with tropical storm conditions beginning this afternoon. Hurricane conditions are expected along the coast of Nicaragua within the hurricane warning area by Sunday morning, with tropical storm conditions beginning by tonight. Hurricane conditions are possible along the coast of Nicaragua within the hurricane watch areas Sunday morning.

Tropical storm conditions are expected along the coast of Nicaragua within the tropical storm warning areas by tonight or early Sunday.

Tropical storm conditions are possible along the coast of Honduras within the watch area on Sunday.

RAINFALL: Julia is expected to produce the following rainfall accumulations through early Monday:

San Andres and Providencia...6 to 12 inches. Eastern Nicaragua...5 to 10 inches, isolated 15 inches. The rest of Nicaragua, southern Honduras, eastern El Salvador... 4 to 8 inches, isolated 12 inches. Pacific basins of Costa Rica and western Panama...3 to 6 inches, isolated 10 inches. Northern Honduras, southern Belize, central Guatemala...4 to 7 inches, isolated 12 inches.

This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides through this weekend.

STORM SURGE: A storm surge is likely to raise water levels by as much as 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds on San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina Islands. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and damaging waves.

A storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 4 to 6 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast of Nicaragua in areas of onshore winds. Large and damaging waves will likely accompany the storm surge near the coast.

SURF: Swells generated by Julia are affecting Jamaica and are expected to reach Providencia and San Andres Islands today, and portions of the coast of Central America later today into Sunday.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Source: National Hurricane Center

This article was generated by the Miami Herald Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes information from the National Hurricane Center and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com. Full hurricane coverage at miamiherald.com/news/weather/hurricane/

Latest Stories

  • On docks in Fort Myers, tough choices ahead for houseboat dwellers

    Hurricane Ian struck directly in one of Florida’s havens of houseboat culture. For boat owners, gratitude for their own survival blends with rising challenges to a distinctive lifestyle.

  • Tropical Storm Julia takes aim at Nicaragua

    Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday in the Caribbean Sea, triggering hurricane watches and warnings for Nicaragua and Colombian islands. Julia had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kmh) late Friday afternoon and was moving west at 18 mph (30 kmh), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The storm was about 450 miles (725 kilometers) east of Colombia's Providencia Island.

  • Tropical Storm Julia strengthens as it heads for Nicaragua

    Tropical Storm Julia is gaining strength heading westward in the southern Caribbean, and authorities are preparing for a possible hurricane on Colombian islands and in Nicaragua. Julia's maximum sustained winds had increased to 45 mph (75 kmh) late Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was centered about 360 miles (575 kilometers) east of Providencia Island and moving west at 17 mph (28 kph).

  • Thailand shooting: Pictures of attacker with family and scenes of school massacre

    Pictures show Panya Khamrab, a former policeman that killed at least 34 people today (October 6) after storming into a nursery school in Nong Bua, Thailand. The video shows pictures of his wife and child, who were also murdered, as well as the horrific aftermath of the carnage, with bodies found at several buildings and in the street around the school The former police offer was suspended from the force several weeks ago for drug offences. His white Vigo pickup truck was found abandoned at a nearby home having been set alight.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers expect 'street fight' with last-place Edmonton Elks

    WINNIPEG — Jermarcus Hardrick is going to ensure his helmet is buckled on tight when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. Even though the 13-2 Bombers are favoured to beat the 4-11 Elks, the veteran offensive lineman predicts a battle with an outcome that isn’t a given. “Any time you face a Chris Jones team, you’ve got to get ready for a fight, and I’m talking street fight,” Hardrick said after Friday’s walk-through, referring to Edmonton’s head coach and general manager

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Senators' Stutzle, Canadiens' Caufield among NHLers set for breakout seasons

    Whether they're looking for a new contract or trying to emerge from a sophomore slump, every season there are young players who shine across the NHL. Here's a look at seven athletes poised for breakout seasons. COLE CAUFIELD, MONTREAL CANADIENS Heading into last season, Caufield was a favourite to win the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. But, his campaign got off to a disastrous start with just one goal in his first 30 games and the right-winger was demoted to the American Hockey League

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Ewart Shadoff holds her ground, expands lead on LPGA

    CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff started out Friday as hot as she finished the day before at the LPGA Mediheal Championship. She finally hit a few bumps, but not before expanding her lead with a 3-under 69. Ewart Shadoff opened with a 64 at The Saticoy Club by making four straight birdies over her last five holes. The 34-year-old from England added three birdies in her opening four holes and looked to be on her way. She sprinkled in enough bogeys to slow her progress and still wound u

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds