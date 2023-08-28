Tropical Storm Idalia updates: Florida braces for hurricane's landfall

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen to a hurricane on Monday as it bears down on Florida.

Idalia could become a major Category 3 hurricane by Tuesday night.

Landfall is currently forecast for Wednesday morning in Florida's Big Bend area, north of Tampa.





Latest Developments





Aug 28, 10:29 AM

Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida

President Joe Biden spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday morning and told the governor he's approving an emergency declaration for the state, according to the White House.



"President Biden said Florida will have his full support as they prepare for Idalia and its aftermath," the White House said.



The Federal Emergency Management Agency "has pre-deployed personnel and assets, including multiple Incident Management Assistance Teams," according to the White House. "FEMA’s National Response Coordination Center has also been fully activated to support any requests for federal assistance."



-ABC News' Justin Gomez





Aug 28, 10:20 AM

Floridians should prepare for at least Category 3 hurricane: DeSantis

Floridians should be prepared for at least a Category 3 hurricane, Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Monday.



"This is going to be a major impact," DeSantis said at a press briefing.

⚠️PREPARE NOW! #TropicalStormIdalia is forecast to become a CAT 3 Hurricane Tue! KNOW YOUR ZONE AND FOLLOW EVACUATION ORDERS!

Potential Impacts:

🌬️ TS/H winds depending on location

☔️ 6"+ of rain near the coast

🌊 2-11' storm surge may vary per area

🌪️ Several tornadoes possible pic.twitter.com/j7z9T9P9gs — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) August 28, 2023

DeSantis said evacuation orders will be issued for low areas along the coast.



If "you're told to evacuate, you do not need to drive hundreds of miles. You do not need to leave the state of Florida," the governor noted. "You basically need to go to higher ground in almost every instance. You can go tens of miles to a shelter, to a hotel, to a friend's house, whatever works for you, and you'll be able to ride out the storm."



-ABC News' Hannah Demissie and Will McDuffie

Story continues





Aug 28, 8:33 AM

Idalia's latest forecast

Idalia may rapidly intensify on Monday night and Tuesday, strengthening to a major Category 3 hurricane by Tuesday night.



Landfall is currently forecast for Wednesday morning in Florida's Big Bend area.

PHOTO: The landfall is expected on Wednesday late morning, in the Big Bend area of Florida, north of Tampa. (ABC News)

Storm surge is expected to be severe. It could reach 4 to 7 feet in Tampa and up to 11 feet in the Big Bend area.

PHOTO: Storm surge expected to be 4 to 7 feet in Tampa. Big Bend area will see storm surge up to 11 feet. (ABC News)

Up to 10 inches of rain is possible in north Florida. Tampa Bay could see more than 6 inches of rain.

PHOTO: Idalia's rain forecast. (ABC News)

By Wednesday evening, Idalia will be weaker -- a tropical storm -- as it moves near the Carolinas with heavy rain and gusty winds. Idalia is not expected to impact the Northeast.



-ABC News' Max Golembo