Idalia lashes Carolinas with heavy rains as weakened tropical storm

Tropical Storm Idalia continued to produce heavy rains across the Carolinas late Wednesday. Image courtesy of NOAA

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Idalia continued to lash the Carolinas with heavy rains late Wednesday, despite being a weakened version of the Category 3 hurricane that came ashore in Florida earlier in the day.

In its 11 p.m. EDT update, the National Hurricane Center located the storm about 15 miles north-northwest of Charleston, S.C., which was moving northeast at 21 mph.

The forecasters said it was packing sustained winds of 60 mph.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the Georgia coast from the Altamaha Sound, Georgia northward to the North Carolina border with Virginia.

Flash floods and river flooding continue to be likely across Georgia and the Eastern Carolinas.

Idalia had strengthened into a Category 4 storm early Wednesday but weakened some before making landfall as a Category 3.

Idalia is expected to move east-southeastward over the western Atlantic on Friday.

Storm surge warnings were in effect for St. Catherine's Sound Georgia to South Santee River in South Carolina.

"The center of Idalia will move near or along the coast of South Carolina through tonight, and then just offshore of the coast of North Carolina on Thursday," it said.

"Idalia will then move over the western Atlantic into the weekend."

Forecasters said "interests in Bermuda" should monitor the storm's eastward progress.

Earlier Wednesday, portions of Florida's west coast, the Florida Panhandle, southern Georgia and eastern Carolinas had been forecast to receive between 4 and 8 inches of rain between Tuesday and Thursday, with isolated higher totals of 12 inches, primarily in the area where the storm made landfall.

Meanwhile, the NHC said Hurricane Franklin was pushing north past Bermuda late Wednesday, with tropical storm force winds already over the island. Franklin's path later will curve along the East Coast, forecasters say.