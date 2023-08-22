Tropical Storm Harold path live updates: System takes aim at Texas

The heavy rains and strong winds of Tropical Storm Harold began rolling ashore Tuesday along the Gulf Coast, bringing much-needed moisture to drought-stricken Texas but also the threat of tornadoes and flash flooding.

Harold, dubbed “Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine" until reaching tropical storm strength early Tuesday, could slam South Texas with up to 7 inches of rain into Wednesday, said Richard Pasch, a senior meteorologist with the National Hurricane Center. A "couple" tornadoes are possible across south Texas through the afternoon, he said.

AccuWeather said some localized areas could see a foot of rain.

"The exact track of the rain in Texas will depend on the organization of the system prior to pushing inland," AccuWeather's lead hurricane forecaster Dan Kottlowski said.

The storm was centered about 155 miles southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, as of 4 a.m. local time Tuesday. Harold, driving sustained winds of 45 mph, was headed northwest toward the coast and was expected to make landfall on the Texas coast around midday.

"The good news is that the bulk of this rainfall will be beneficial for the drought-stricken region," said weather service forecaster William Churchill. "But too much rainfall too fast could lead to isolated, scattered instances of flash flooding."

∎ A tropical storm warning was in effect for the mouth of Rio Grande to Port O'Connor, 150 miles southwest of Houston.

∎ A tropical storm watch was in effect for Port O'Connor to Sargent, less than 100 miles northeast of Port O'Connor.

Harold arrives after drenching Florida, Bahamas

Across Mexico, rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches, with local amounts of 10 inches, are expected across portions of northern Coahuila and northern Nuevo Leon Tuesday through Wednesday.

Harold was a tropical rainstorm when it brought drenching downpours and gusty thunderstorms to the Bahamas late last week and parts of the Florida Peninsula this weekend, AccuWeather reported. The Florida Keys were swamped by up to 3 inches of rain while drought-stricken areas along the west coast of the Florida Peninsula picked up 0.25 to 1 inch.

Cathedral City Fire firefighters rescue residents of an elderly care home after the home on Horizon Drive became inundated with mud from Tropical Storm Hilary on Aug. 21, 2023.

Hilary leaves behind flooding, mud − and isn't done yet

The digout from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary was in full swing across much of the Southwest after the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in almost a century swept north, threatening parts of Oregon and Idaho with torrential rains. The National Weather Service warned that "life threatening and locally catastrophic flooding" remained a possibility for a swath of the West from Oregon to the Rocky Mountains.

Near Palm Springs, California, 14 seniors were pulled from a Cathedral City home care facility Monday in a dramatic rescue the city's fire chief said was unlike anything he had ever done in his 34-year career. The seniors were among the 46 people who required rescue after a mudflow Sunday night trapped several people in cars, homes and even a train. Hilary had been downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it arrived in the Palm Springs area but still dropped over 3 inches of rain across the valley, flooding low-lying desert roads and damaging some homes.

− Paul Albani-Burgio, Palm Springs Desert Sun

Franklin blasts Dominican, Haiti, drenching Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Franklin was "drifting slowly" with no change in intensity early Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. The storm, with sustained winds of 50 mph, was centered about 250 miles south of the Dominican Republic and headed toward the island of Hispaniola the Dominican shares with Haiti. A tropical storm warning was in effect for the southern coasts of both nations, and some ares could see more than a foot of rain through Wednesday, the weather service said. Parts of Puerto Rico could get up to 6 inches.

Contributing: The Associated Press

