Tropical storm Franklin strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday

Article first published: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, 5 a.m. ET

Article last updated: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, 11 a.m. ET

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 am Saturday advisory, Franklin found new strength and has evolved from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.

Category 1 Hurricane Franklin is 315 miles east-northeast of Grand Turk Island and 620 miles south of Bermuda, with maximum sustained wind of 75 mph. It’s moving 7 mph to the north-northwest.

"Steady strengthening is forecast, and Franklin could become a major hurricane early next week." forecasters wrote.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

SURF: Swells generated by Franklin are expected to begin affecting Bermuda by Sunday night.

Source: National Hurricane Center

This article was generated by the Miami Herald Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes information from the National Hurricane Center and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com. Full hurricane coverage at miamiherald.com/news/weather/hurricane/