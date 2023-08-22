Tropical Storm Franklin moving slowly through Caribbean

Tropical Storm Franklin could bring as much as 15 inches of rain to parts of the island chains in the Caribbean. Image courtesy of NOAA

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Franklin was moving slowly through the Caribbean overnight Monday, with forecasters expecting the system to hit Hispaniola on Wednesday with heavy and possibly dangerous rains.

Franklin, which became the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season on Sunday, was located about 275 miles south of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. EDT update.

The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph while move north-northwest at 5 mph.

Some strengthening is expected before Franklin reaches the southern coast of Hispaniola on Wednesday, it said.

A Tropical Storm Warning, meaning the effects of a storm with sustained winds of at least 39 mph are expected within 36 hours, was in effect for the entire south coast of the Dominican Republic from the Haiti border eastward to Saona Island and for the entire south coast of Haiti from Anse d'Hainault eastward to the Dominican Republic border.

A Tropical Storm Watch, meaning the effects of such a storm are expected to be felt within 48 hours, has been issued from the entire north and east coast of the Dominican Republic and for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Significant rainfall is expected. Puerto Rico could see 6 inches of rain by midweek, though as much as 15 inches are possible across the broader region.

Storm surge, meanwhile, is expected to increase water levels by as much as 3 feet above ground level.